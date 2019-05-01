Restoring a regular, run-of-the-mill Porsche seems to be a relatively straightforward task. Based on how many OEM components and documentation Porsche still supports, you could almost build a brand-new classic 911 from scratch—provided you have a VIN number. (Of course, Porsche recently did just that.) Now, you can outfit each restoration with the correct driver’s manuals, courtesy of Porsche itself. Heck, we’re tempted to snag one for models like the 959 just because.

Starting this year, Porsche Classic has reprinted more than 700 original driver’s manuals, ranging from the 1952 Porsche 356 and running up to the 996. According to Porsche Classic, these books aren’t just for figuring out the old Blaupunkt radio; each pamphlet is packed with “technical information, settings, and practical tips,” along with paint and engine number references.

If you’re a concours regular, Porsche Classic assures the reproductions will pass muster, as all booklets “match the original version in terms of printing, look, and quality.” A large portion of the reprints are available in a multitude of different languages, and there is even some granularity for model variations and special editions. For the truly anorak, Porsche Classic also reprinted more than 100 warranty and maintenance booklets, along with corresponding servicing/care booklets and booklet cases.

You don’t have to jump through clandestine hoops to get ahold of these reprints, either as all documentation is available through Porsche dealerships around the world.