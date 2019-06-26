Here at Pro Racer’s Take, we don’t discriminate when it comes to the vehicles we throw at our championship-winning sports-car racing driver, Andy Pilgrim. From wagons and SUVs to the quickest, fastest production cars on the planet, our man extracts each one’s maximum performance potential around the 3.15-mile NCM Motorsports Park road course in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Up next: the 2018 Porsche Cayman GTS.

Sometimes, we admit, it’s easy to get caught up in the superb supercar lap times, and indeed, Pilgrim a few months ago set the NCM track’s production-car record when he drove the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to a stunning time of 2 minutes, 3.75 seconds. Given that 911’s combination of power and downforce, it was no surprise to see it claim the top of the timesheet, and Porsche is well known for endowing all of its street cars with serious performance chops. More recently, for instance, the 911 Turbo S turned a lap in 2:11.05—a tremendous time in its own right.

Read More

Watch the 911 GT2 RS Set the NCM Lap Record

OnStar Thought a ZR1 Crashed; We Were Only Lapping

Pro Racer’s Take: Honda Civic Type R

In the case of the 2018 Cayman GTS, there are still members of the 911 faithful who will laugh heartily as they tell you any Porsche without its engine—and an air-cooled one at that—behind the rear axle isn’t worthy of the name, but we suspect most of them have never tasted one of the marque’s mid-engine cars at speed on the limit. And that’s exactly where the Cayman GTS proves its mettle. How does the much-cheaper coupe stack up against its bigger and badder brothers? This episode of Pro Racer’s Take has the answer, but we’ll tell you this much now: It’s closer to the Turbo S than the Turbo S is to the GT2 RS—and that’s most definitely no joke.