The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is Freakin’ Amazing

EL SEGUNDO, California—Throw it into Sport Plus mode with the optional Sport Chrono Package and you’ll feel its air suspension drop the chassis into a crouch. The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is now poised and ready to launch. Stomp the pedal and push past 99 mph and the roof spoiler adjusts its angle of attack in order to help keep all 5,090 pounds firmly planted to the pavement. This is a crossover that will take you anywhere—super fast—and will eat all manner of performance cars alive in a straight line. Even better, the latest Cayenne Turbo is also more than capable enough when the going gets rugged, with modes for Mud, Gravel, Sand, and Rocks.

Indeed, the Cayenne Turbo has a diverse skill set. It excels as a daily driver, asphalt eating, ass kicker, or two-track trail buster. Dressed in Rhodium Silver Metallic with bright yellow brake calipers and a deep black leather interior, our test vehicle was ready for any task, road, or Starbucks drive-thru we rolled through. The Turbo follows the base Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and the Cayenne S models we recently reviewed. While they’re all good in their own way, the Turbo is the one with the big turbo-powered guns. Here are a few reasons why this mean Cayenne machine is the one we’d rock in our garages, crouched, and ready for action.

The T is for Twin-Turbo. Porsche’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that made its debut in the Panamera is the heart of the beast. The V-8 is mated to a super smooth eight-speed automatic transmission that kicks down hard when that beast is unleashed. (It is hidden beneath all that plastic in the photo below.)

The Cayenne with the most. The Cayenne Turbo V-8 packs 541 hp and 567 lb-ft of torque vs. 434 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque from the 2.9-liter V-6 powered S variant. The base Cayenne and the E-Hybrid utilize a 3.0-liter V-6 with 335 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.

Top speed: 177 mph. And it’ll boogie from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, 3.7 ticks if buyers opt for the Sport Chrono package that adds $1,130—a fair price to pay for bragging rights at your local Cars & Coffee.

This Turbo can tow. At 7,716 pounds of towing capacity, that’s 216-pounds more than the BMW X7, and 16 pounds more than the Audi Q7.

You can take it almost anywhere. Ground clearance can increase up to 9.4 inches (combined with the optional three-chamber air system), it has a ramp angle of more than 21 degrees, and a fording depth of 20.6 inches.

It’s built in Bratislava. Bet you didn’t know Bratislava was the capital of Slovakia (yeah, we had to look it up). However, its engine and transmission are made in Germany. For the record, the Audi Q7 and the Volkswagen Tourareg are also made in Bratislava.

Top of the line excitement starts at $125,850. Options for our tester included rear axle steering ($1,620), dynamic chassis control ($3,590), ceramic composite brakes ($5,580), 21-inch wheels with summer tires ($1,250), seatbelts in chalk ($660), torque vectoring plus ($1,500), head-up display ($1,720), and Premium Package Plus ($3,690)—which brought our sticker up to $146,590. Worth it? Hell, yeah. Can we afford it? Hell, no. We wish.