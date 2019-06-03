The Porsche Boxster Bergspyder Was Too Hard-Core for Production

In case the 981 Boxster Spyder wasn’t cool enough, Porsche just declassified a stillborn concept version that never reached production for, among other reasons, being too hard core to successfully certify in a good number of international markets. Well, shucks—we suppose we’ll have to make do with either the new GT3-based 911 Speedster or the forthcoming next-gen 718 Boxster Spyder.

This so-called Porsche Boxster Bergspyder was a secret engineering project commissioned in 2015, one meant to test the limits of what Stuttgart could sneak into production. Spiritually, the Boxster Bergspyder honors and derives its name from the 1968 Porsche 909 Bergspyder, a race prototype designed specifically for hillclimbs—berg­ means “mountain” in German—that holds the distinction of being Porsche’s lightest-ever race car with a weight of just 846 pounds.

To honor the 909’s legacy, engineers went a little nuts with the delete key and removed the Boxster’s folding roof and its door handles, and, in place of a traditional windshield, they fitted a thin wind deflector that wraps around the cockpit to at least provide minimal protection. In place of a passenger seat, a rigid tonneau cover hides a secondary storage area with a helmet shelf, a cover for the driver’s seat, and spare luggage, all accessible by opening the passenger-side door. The remaining interior space is outfitted with 918 Spyder componentry, including the dash and seat.

The result of all this asceticism was a total weight of just 2,423 pounds, 476 fewer than the contemporary 2016 Boxster Spyder. A 3.8-liter naturally aspirated flat-six from the Cayman GT4 provided the gumption, pushing out 388 horsepower through a six-speed manual transmission and enabling a zero-to-62-mph sprint in “just over four seconds” and a Nürburgring lap time of “around 7:30.”

Despite impeccable near-production finish and excellent performance, Porsche realized a roofless one-seater without a windshield might not be legal for street use in some countries, so the car remained on display at the Weissach development center before being secretly transferred to the Porsche Museum. The car will make its first public appearance at the 2019 Gaisberg Hillclimb.