Remember the final 991-generation Porsche 911 Speedster that the company auctioned through RM Sotheby's for COVID-19 relief? Well, the bids are in, the dust has settled, and after fees and taxes are taken care of, Porsche matched the $500,000 winning bid to ensure United Way Worldwide's Community Response and Recovery Fund will have a cool $1 million to assist those affected by the ongoing global pandemic.

"When we began this project, I wanted to use our voice to help raise awareness and funding for the incredible work of United Way," said Porsche North America CEO Klaus Zellmer. "I'm pleased to have helped draw attention to their efforts and I'm deeply appreciative of the generosity and kindness of all the participants and the winning bidder. We are joining in that spirit by making our own donation on top of the winning bid for this special part of our history. We can now look forward to the funds raised making a direct difference to those who need it most right now."

On top of serving a critical cause of the moment, this Porsche 991 Speedster buyer receives quite the garage piece to sweeten the deal. Not only is this Speedster the last of the 1,948 Speedsters to leave the production line, but it's also the very last 991-generation 911 that Porsche built. From here on out, it's nothing but 992s.

The buyer will take delivery of this special Porsche 991 Speedster at a future event with Zellmer, along with a special tour of Porsche's Weissach development facility with Porsche Motorsport guru Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and GT program lead Andreas Preuninger. If they're worried about missing the flight to Germany (when this pandemic resolves), the special Speedster arrives with a Porsche Design 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph watch. Bored on the plane? The new owner can read the special book included with the sale that documents the car's build at the Porsche factory.

We're sure this isn't the last time we see a car auctioned for COVID-19 relief; we'll keep you posted on the next special sale.