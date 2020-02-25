A rare Porsche 959 is set to hit the auction block during this year's Amelia Island Concours. This all-wheel-drive Porsche super coupe is no ordinary 959, however—as if any 959 could be described as "ordinary"—it is one of only a handful that's fully street-legal in California.

Like all 959s, this one was never intended for the U.S. market—a key reason behind their not being entirely California regulation-friendly in the first place—and it was originally sold to German racer Bernd Schwebel in 1988. Schwebel drove the car sparingly, though, given its reported 1,259 kilometers when it went in for service in July 2001.

At some point, the car was delivered to California where it eventually fell into the hands of Canepa Design, which went on to add even more dynamic capability to the legendary sports car. A roll-cage and five-point harness were installed, while the engine received Canepa's Generation IV Performance upgrade kit and more. Niceties such as HID headlights, Canepa Design wheels and tires, and a 220-mph speedometer were added, as well. Finally, in 2012, the car received street-legal status in California.

The cost for all this work and California legalfication reportedly totaled more than $500,000. No surprise, then, that RM Auctions predicts a selling price of at least $1,000,000 for this Porsche when it drives off the auction stage in early March. With so few 959s produced in the first place, and even fewer compliant with California laws, this one surely appeals to well-heeled individuals who call the Golden State home. Plus, with a mere 5,822 miles on its odometer, this well-documented classic Porsche is barely broken in.