This Apple-Liveried Porsche 935 Is Pure 1980s Nostalgia
This sweet-looking homage offers period-authentic appeal.
Porsche 935 chassis 009 030 raced competitively for almost a decade. Only the most devout Porschephile realize this, though, as the car's many, many liveries made it nearly impossible for the layperson to know that the Hawaiian Tropic-sponsored 935 that Paul Newman, Dick Barbour, and Rolf Stommelen drove to second place at the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans is the very same car that wore an Apple Computer livery at the 1980 24 Hours of LeMans.
Despite its rather unimpressive showing at the 1980 race, chassis 009 030's Apple-adorned bodywork remains a style icon among those nostalgic for the era of excess. Alas, to get your hands on the real car, you'll need to pry it from the grips of Adam Carolla, who purchased the famed 935 at auction for north of $4,000,000. You'll also need to repaint it, too, as the car currently wears its 1979 livery (no surprise, given Carolla's unabashed fandom for Newman).
Alternatively, you can pick up this 935 replica for a mere $499,000. The car, which utilizes a 1969 911 chassis, looks every bit the part of 935 chassis number 009 030 during its 1980 season—from its big spoiler to its Apple-sponsored bodywork. Power comes courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six tuned to 700 horsepower, while a six-speed manual gearbox from a 993-series 911 GT2 helps push that grunt to the ground. No surprise, the seller of this charming 935 knockoff estimates the car tops out at more than 200 mph.
Whether the next owner wants to test this Porsche's limits is a personal matter. Frankly, we'd hate to see its retro-tastic paintwork ripped apart in an on-track incident. Then again, this 935's just a replica. It's probably better to risk wrecking a half-million-dollar reproduction of a famed Porsche racer than the actual multimillion-dollar 935 that took Paul Newman and others to victory lane.
