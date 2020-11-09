The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a very quick machine indeed, and in its most recent iteration, it also is one of the best-driving 911s you can buy. Now, Porsche has partnered with the Embraer Group—that Embraer Group, the one that makes planes—to build 10 unique aeronautical-themed versions of its newest super 911.

There is an expensive catch: The only way to get your hands on the beautiful, two-tone, Embraer-themed 911 Turbo S is to also buy one of the 10 matching special Embraer Phenom 300E business jets. Just for reference, an Embraer Phenom 300E will cost you just less than $10 million—so if you're able to afford one of those, the 911 Turbo S's $204,850 base price should just be a drop in the bucket. Even so, that's a lot of dough for anything, and we'd be more inclined to spend $10 million on a garage full of other cars, or just a really nice garage. Then again, anyone who can afford the car and the jet likely can afford all of that, too.

The Turbo S in question has been done up to the nines with an aeronautical theme matching the 10 special-edition Phenom 300Es, thanks to the Porsche design department and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The result is a 911 with a two-tone Platinum Silver Metallic and matte Jet Grey paint job with accents in chrome and Speed Blue. There are also special touches like "N911EA" embossed on the underside of the Turbo S's rear wing, like a tail number, and door sill plates that say, "No Step" like you see on plane wings.

See all 6 photos

The interior is standard 911 fare with black and chalk-colored leathers used throughout, and the occasional hint of blue—like on the steering wheel. The headliner is chalk-colored Alcantara and there is a healthy dose of carbon fiber on the dash and on the seat backs. Those who snag one of these flagships also gets a set of custom luggage by Porsche Design that includes a pilot's case and two weekender bags that should fit perfectly in the 911's frunk and, more easily, in the matching jet. Porsche Design also throws in a custom 1919 Globetimer UTC timepiece; ya know, just in case you need help appropriating your time between your fancy car and your fancier plane.