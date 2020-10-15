- home
This 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo looks ready to rock.
Not all gamers are car enthusiasts, and not all car enthusiasts are gamers. Yet, there's an inexplicable connection between these two pastimes. Whether it's Mario Kart, Gran Turismo, or Forza, video games and car culture continue to find ways to intertwine, the latest example of which comes courtesy of Cyberpunk 2077. The action game previously piqued our interests with the reveal of a real-life example of one of its fictional vehicles: the 1970 Ford Mustang-based Quadra. Now, the folks responsible for marketing Cyberpunk 2077 are bringing another one of the game's cars to life, this time a 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo.
There's no fictional name attached to it either, as Porsche gave the game its blessing to use the famed forced-induction 911 model. Driven by the character Johnny Silverhand, whose voice and likeness come courtesy of Keanu Reeves, this classic 911 Turbo (or 930 in Porsche-lingo) is largely stock save for a few futuristic touches. Well, at least in the game, where the creators swapped its exterior mirrors for video monitors and fitted a LiDAR system, as well as various other sensors, to the front of the car. Presumably, this digital Porsche is capable of autonomous driving.
Don't look for such capabilities from the actual car, though. In fact, we fail to see any of this tech on the digital car's real-life doppelganger. That said, the physical car does carry over its video game counterpart's exterior color scheme, which includes a silver base with red-and-white side graphics that pay homage to the 911 RSR race car (presumably the current number 91 car, whose red-and-white paint scheme pays homage itself to the Le Mans-winning Porsche 917 of 1970).
A coat of green covers the rear of the 911 Turbo, including its massive spoiler, while the rear decklid is affixed with the word "Samurai." According to the game's developers, these two details are nods to the backstory of Johnny Silverhand, who both served in the military and led the—fictional—band Samurai. The finished product looks surprisingly tasteful and perfectly appropriate for the post-apocalyptic world in which its digital counterpart lives.
Unlike the aforementioned real-life Quadra, it seems the Cyberpunk 2077 team has no plans to award this Porsche to any fans of the game or the German sports car manufacturer. Nevertheless, the car will be on display outside of the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany from October 15, through October 22, 2020. Plus, you can always get a look at it virtually by playing Cyberpunk 2077, which goes on sale next month.
