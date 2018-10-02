Porsche 911 Speedster Concept ll Gets Green Light

Good news for the topless crowd—the Porsche 911 Speedster gets a green light and will go into production during the first half of 2019.

The marque revealed another gorgeous Speedster Concept at the 2019 Paris Motor Show.

It follows the silver and white 911 Speedster that was unleashed back in June during Porsche’s big 70th anniversary shindig in Stuttgart.

Porsche plans to build exactly 1,948 Speedsters as a reference to the first Porsche 356 that officially rolled out way back in 1948.

The two-seater’s body is based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet and sits on a 911 GT3 chassis with cross-spoke 21-inch wheels similar to ones found on the RSR and GT3 R racecars.

The concept packs a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that delivers over 500 horsepower and the engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Porsche says the 911 Speedster will be the first car to be offered with its new Heritage Design Packages.

The open-top car sports carbon-fiber fenders, “Talbot”-shaped mirrors, titanium tailpipes, and black-chrome and platinum fuel tank cap on the center of the hood. Window frames have been shortened and there’s a double-bubble cover behind the seats.

Instead of a drop-top, the Speedster comes with a Tonneau cover that is fitted by Tenax buttons. If it rains, we recommend faster speeds and a full face helmet. Inside the cockpit receives a beautiful black leather interior with red highlights.

Porsche says the Speedster’s Guards Red paint is a shout out to the 1988 911 Speedster. Too cool.