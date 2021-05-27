Porsche, but Make It Fashion: Aimé Leon Dore Creates a Stylish, Adventurous 911

No, it's not the Derek Zoolander Center For Kids Who Can't Read Good And Wanna Learn To Do Other Stuff Good Too, but like the children's school founded by the male model of Blue Steel fame, this 1978 Porsche 911 SC is a passion project with ties to the fashion industry. Credit Porsche's relationship with the New York-based fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore (ALD). With the aid of ALD's founder and creative director, Teddy Santis, the two companies worked together to bring this classic 911 to its current understated but chic state.

See all 22 photos See all 22 photos

Combining a sense of adventure with an innate elegance, this more than 30-year-old Porsche coupe looks equally ready to drive across the country or take the lead spot at the local valet stand. Thank the car's gorgeous coat of Olive green paint that's complemented by black Fuchs wheels with silver lips, a pair of hood-mounted fog lights, and a tasteful roof rack (replete with luggage and the like).

Santis, however, took things a few steps further inside this old 911. Unique materials enhance the cabin, including Persian carpets that serve as floor mats (the carpet also lines the lower door cards). It's a low-key but attractive bit of detail that pairs beautifully with the cream-colored leather that wraps around the restored Recaro seats (which even includes a bead cover on the driver's chair), perforated suede headliner, and rich tan dashboard and door panel trim pieces.