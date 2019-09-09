This edition of Pro Racer’s Take, featuring the stealthy 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, has been locked away in our video vault since late last winter, but it’s one we’ve anticipated unveiling for quite some time. First, though, we wanted to see what some of Porsche’s other offerings could serve up, leading us to drop the hammer in the 911 GT2 RS, 911 Turbo S, 718 Cayman GTS, and 911 GT3.

The GT3 Touring, though, is one of our favorite—and one of the most memorable—911 variants in years. With a six-speed manual being the only available gearbox, and a 4.0-liter flat-six wailing to 9,000 rpm just as it does in the standard GT3, the Touring also ditches the racy rear wing and offers some nicer, leather interior touches. Beyond that, it’s standard GT3 fare in terms of the chassis and other hardware. The best news: selecting the Touring package on the GT3 order form cost buyers exactly zero additional dollars.

Just as with the “normal” GT3, the Touring is a lovely road companion no matter your mood, meaning you don’t have to push it to its ultimate limits on a racetrack to enjoy it—but we highly recommend doing just that, too, and as much as possible. Watch Andy Pilgrim flog the car around NCM Motorsports Park, and there’s no doubt where this future-classic 911 belongs. And when we finally hit “Start” on the stopwatch, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring didn’t disappoint, proving that sometimes you really can have something both ways.