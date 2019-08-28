WATCH: The Porsche 911 GT3, Andy Pilgrim, and a Rip-Roaring Good Time on the Track

If you follow Pro Racer’s Take, you know we never hesitate to put Porsches to the test around our home base of NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. And for good reason: Stuttgart makes some of the best cars in the business, from sports cars to performance SUVs and sedans to (soon) the all-electric Taycan, though we’ll have to get some more seat time in the latter to know if it ultimately meets expectations.

But when it comes to performance sports cars in particular, there’s no disputing Porsche’s provenance and earned credibility. Indeed, the 911 GT2 RS we ran holds the production-car lap record at NCM Motorsports Park with a staggering time of 2 minutes, 3.75 seconds. Other Porsche times on our board include the 911 Turbo S at 2:11.05 and the 718 Cayman GTS at 2:16.49.

The 911 GT3, though, is what most people tend to think of when it comes to track-oriented Porsches. Its motorsports-derived character doesn’t come cheap—$143,600 to start, and $151,200 as tested here—but as our designated car flogger Andy Pilgrim demonstrates in this episode, it’s hard to argue against the GT3 once you feel what it can do on a challenging racetrack, even when a big moment of oversteer rears its head. And if you’re more inclined to care about straight-line acceleration, the GT3 does a fine job in that department as well, with zero to 60 mph taking just 3.2 seconds, while top speed is a hair under 200 mph.

How did Porsche’s track baby do against its other in-house offerings we’ve run previously? Hit play to ride along to the finish.

