Porsche’s latest 911 GT2 RS massively impressed us when we first sampled it last fall, so it came as no surprise when it soon went on to set the production-car lap record at the Nürburgring before being subsequently edged out by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

If that weren’t enough to prove its considerable talents, we put the Porsche in our three-car, 700-hp shootout in Nashville and took it to NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where it validated everything we already thought we knew about its excellence.

However, hot conditions on that day prevented the 911 and its tires from reaching their full potential in terms of an ultimate lap time. But we knew there was more time to be found, and we hadn’t even finished for the day before we were talking to Porsche’s representatives about taking the GT2 RS back to the 3.2-mile, 23-turn track.

To exploit the monstrous capabilities, we called on our in-house ace, championship-winning driver Andy Pilgrim, to wring every ounce out of the most powerful, fastest, and grippiest production 911 to date. In this episode of Pro Racer’s Take, Andy explains just what makes the GT2 RS so special—on his way to setting a new production-car benchmark around the fast and challenging NCM MSP layout.