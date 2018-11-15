Next-Gen Porsche 911 Teased Once Again

We’ve known for a while that a new Porsche 911 is coming soon. Yes, the 991-generation 911 has been on sale since 2012, meaning it’s about time for a redesign, but Porsche’s also told us exactly that. In fact, earlier this year, Porsche even released official “spy shots” of the redesigned car. But when will we actually see it? The latest teaser, released as a video on Facebook, suggests it’ll be very soon. Most likely coinciding with the Los Angeles auto show that starts in a few weeks.

If you’ve ever seen a 911 before, the video doesn’t reveal much. Shadows obscure most of the car, with only the outline visible in most shots. But like the last time Porsche redesigned the 911, the biggest differences will probably be the way the car drives, not the way it looks. Besides, why would Porsche mess with such a timeless shape?

This teaser does, however, come only a few days after Porsche released a new set of photos showing the redesigned 911 undergoing endurance testing. Photos of what looks to be a completely undisguised car, by the way. If Porsche’s releasing more teasers on social media, showing off the full car, and generally announcing that it’s done hiding the new 911, you have to assume the reveal is close.

How close? We’d be willing to bet the official reveal will be right after Thanksgiving. Media days for the L.A. auto show start November 26, making that the most likely place for the new 911 to make its debut. Then again, keep an eye out. You never know whether Porsche will decide to reveal it early.