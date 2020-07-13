In the relatively short span of time since its invention, 3D printing has come a very long way. From its earliest days in the 1980s producing simple polymer objects, 3D printing (also known as additive manufacturing) has evolved to the point where pretty much anything can be printed—from entire cars to human organs to parts for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Now, Porsche is pushing the envelope even further with experimental 3D-printed pistons.

Yes, you read that correctly. High-stress, tight-tolerance components like pistons can apparently now be produced using 3D printing. The process was developed by Porsche and its partners at Mahle and Trumpf. A set of prototype pistons was installed in a 911 GT2 RS engine and run for 200 hours at high speeds. Not only did the parts survive the torture test, but they showed significant efficiency gains over conventionally made pistons.

How Does Porsche's 3D Printing Process Work?

The pistons start out as an aluminum alloy powder supplied by Mahle. Using a laser metal fusion process, the parts are formed one layer at a time, with a machine adding more powder after each scan of the lasers (supplied by German manufacturing specialist Trumpf), which welds new material to the part with every pass. Eventually, a set of fully formed pistons emerges from the mounds of unused powder. The pistons are then sent to Mahle for final machining, and after that shipped to Zeiss for a quality check at the microscopic level.

Why 3D-Printed Pistons?

As project manager Frank Ickinger explains in the video above, parts can be created virtually in a computer-aided design program and the loads on that part can be simulated. The software can then determine where material needs to be added for strength, and also where it can be removed to reduce weight. The resulting virtual part is something that can't be crafted using current casting or forging methods, but can easily be sent to Porsche's special 3D printer and realized in a matter of hours.

The printed piston design features a cooling channel that reduces piston temperature by more than 68°F, and it is 10 percent lighter than the GT2 RS's standard piston, while also being stiffer and stronger. With these improvements, Porsche was able to crank up the GT2 RS's 700-hp twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six by an additional 30 ponies. As an added bonus, efficiency also improved.

Future Applications of Porsche's 3D Printing Technology

Porsche is exploring the possibility of 3D-printing pistons and other internal combustion engine parts on a mass scale, but it also sees potential for the technology in the manufacturing of electric vehicles. Ickinger says parts like heat exchangers can be produced using Porsche's 3D printing process. The flexibility of 3D printing offers a wide range of possibilities for parts production, since special molds and other tooling aren't needed.

What Else Is Porsche Doing With 3D Printing?

Recently, Porsche detailed its experiments with 3D-printed parts in seats. Its prototype bucket seats feature layers of 3D-printed material that form a latice-like structure, which aids in cooling and can also be adjusted for firmness by the customer. The seats will be offered for track use only at first, but will later become available for the 911 and 718 Boxster/Cayman.