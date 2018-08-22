/ Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder Spied

The Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster have been praised for the balance they offer with the new turbo-four, but purists and enthusiasts complain that the four-bangers just don’t sound good. For those sound-obsessed buyers, Porsche will have the Cayman GT4, a hardcore track-oriented model packing six-cylinder power derived from the 911 GT3. That car has been spied testing once again, and this time our shooter caught it with its drop-top sibling, the Boxster Spyder.

You won’t need to get a microscope to see the changes made to distinguish the 718 Cayman GT4 from the rest of the lineup. The most prominent giveaways are the side air vents, a slightly taller lip spoiler, and the split dual exhausts. This particular GT4 is also sporting a different rear wing that looks slightly taller and with wider trailing edges than on previous prototypes we’ve spotted, hinting that there may be different aero kits available for the next 718 Cayman GT4. Peeking from behind the alloy wheels appear to be optional carbon ceramic brakes.

The 718 Boxster Spyder following the Cayman GT4 wears many of the same design elements in back, including the split dual exhaust tips and the taller lip spoiler. Unlike the Cayman GT4, the Boxster Spyder doesn’t have a stanchioned rear wing. The biggest give-away that this isn’t your ordinary Boxster is the manual soft top and engine tonneau with molded fairings that stretch all the way to the back of the seats.

Power for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder is expected to come from a version of the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six found in the 911 GT3. A six-speed manual should remain as the only available transmission. Porsche hasn’t said much about the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, but expect it to gain more power and torque to distance itself from the GTS models.

