The days of clean first-generation (or T1) Volkswagen Buses trading hands for a couple of thousand dollars are long behind us. Sure, not every Bus commands the six-figure sum of an especially well-kept 21-window van, but even lowlier Buses of the era in halfway decent shape tend to sell for five figures. What's the VW Bus fan with a crisp Grant in their pocket to do?

Playmobil just might have the answer with its Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus. Yes, it's a toy that casts a shadow much smaller than that of an actual VW Bus, but at $49.99, this plastic German van also costs a fraction of the price of the real thing. You need not be a child to enjoy this toy, either, as Playmobil markets it for individuals as young as 5 and as old as 99 years old. Sorry, folks who've crossed the century mark—guess this van just isn't for you.

Those within Playmobil's assigned age range, however, can enjoy the intricate exterior and interior details of this T1 Camping Bus. This includes its split-windshield, roof-mounted luggage rack, and two-tone—red and white—exterior finish. Inside, Playmobil fits this van with a bench seat that converts into a bed, a folding table, a sink, and a refrigerator.

Of course, you won't actually be able to utilize the little VW's camping accouterments, but you can live vicariously through the two figurines Playmobil includes with its T1 Camping Bus. Alternatively, you can place the little van on your desk and dresser drawer and stare at it until you will your very own full-size VW Bus into existence. (The Secret's still a thing, right?)