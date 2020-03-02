At last year's Geneva motor show, the all-electric Pininfarina Battista wowed us with its beauty and its insane 1,874-horsepower, 1,696 lb-ft of torque stats. Unfortunately, this year's Geneva show was canceled due to the global Coronavirus outbreak. Automobili Pininfarina had planned to reveal its $2.9 million Battista Anniversario hypercar there, but now the world premiere is being executed right here on the internet. And while we imagine the car looks a hell of a lot cooler in person, it still looks pretty rad here in digital form. Just check out its "E-Heart" in the photo gallery belowâit looks like a flux capacitor from Back to the Future.



But seriously, the luxury EV GT celebrates the famed Italian design house's 90th anniversary, and it is a fitting tribute to coachbuilder/company founder Battista "Pinin" Farina. The special edition of five cars is included in the Battista's 150-car total, expected to begin production and reach its first lucky owners by the end of this year. Like the other Battistas, the anniversary variants will share the same Rimac Automobili electric powertrain with a motor at each wheel, a carbon-fiber chassis, and a 120-kWh battery pack. The EV rocket ship blasts to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, its range is estimated at 311 miles, and its top speed is 217 mph. Oh, and it also packs five radiators to keep it all chilled.

The anniversary models will be hand-crafted in Turin, Italy, and will sport Pininfarina heritage-inspired design themes with some aerodynamic flair to hopefully justifythe staggering price tag. Each one shares a complex paint job we are told takes several weeks to complete, combining Bianco Sestriere (white), Grigio Antonelliano (gray), and Iconica Blu (blue) shades. "The body is disassembled and reassembled three times so pinstripes in the three separate colors can be hand-painted directly onto the body," according to Pininfarina. Perfection ain't easy, right? The special edition cars also receive the Furiosa (Furious) package that adds a revised carbon-fiber splitter, side blades, and carbon rear diffuser finished in a two-tone combination of Iconica Blu with Bianco Sestriere pin stripes. The Battista Anniversario also receives a special rear wing and aero fins, and it rolls on 21-inch center-lock aluminum wheels—up from the 20s on a plain ol' Battista.

Inside, the cockpit features black leather seats, black Alcantara trim, and plenty of fancy anniversary badges throughout including a "Battista" signature on the steering wheel. If the limited edition 2020 Pininfarina Battista Anniversario's $2.9-million price tag is out of your reach, remember there's always the regular Battista for only $2.5 million. Or, just enjoy dreaming about either.