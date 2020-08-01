Dubbed "The Road To Car Week," from Saturday, August 1 through Monday, August 10, the Petersen Museum will stream multiple video garage tours daily, taking viewers inside the exclusive garages and car collections of the world's most passionate car collectors.

How does this Petersen Car Week replace Monterey Car Week in terms of exclusivity? Rather well, actually; these private collections are otherwise rarely seen by the average enthusiast, making this video series a remarkable glimpse into garages filled with the types of automobiles most of us dream about.

Among the collections to be profiled as part of Petersen Car Week are that of Miles Collier, founder of the REVS Institute; Gordon McCall, founder of usual Monterey Car Week events McCall's Motorsport Revival and The Quail; David Sydorick, a Southern California-based collector known for his interest in Zagato-bodied classics; and a behind the scenes look at the All American Racers workshop, a motorsports enterprise founded by the late, great American racing hero Dan Gurney.

Visitors to the Petersen Automotive Museum website can also view previously featured garage tour videos, including that of motorsports legends Bobby Rahal and Chip Ganassi, along with Barrett-Jackson auctions chief Craig Jackson. With the Petersen Automotive Museum being temporarily closed due to the pandemic, its website also has photos and information on much of its 300-plus-vehicle collection available to view at no charge.

The garage-tour video series is a lead-in to Petersen Car Week, which will feature more than 25 hours of video content, with new vehicle debuts from automakers like BMW and Gunther Werks, various live and online collector-car auctions, virtual legacy Monterey shows like Legends of the Autobahn, Concorso Italiano and The Quail, and even our own MotorTrend Group is getting into the act with the premiere of our new Top Gear USA show, also available on the MotorTrend App.

Head on over to the Petersen Automotive Museum website to sign up for email reminders and information about all of the content it plans to stream direct to your home throughout the next couple of weeks, and join us in celebrating Monterey Car Week and some its replacement events virtually this year.