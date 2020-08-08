The week kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with MotorTrend Group's very own Top Gear America premiere, a reboot of the popular series that includes Automobile regular Jethro Bovingdon as a host. Other Wednesday events include a live Bring a Trailer auction, a new BMW vehicle launch, and the traditional McCall's Motorworks Revival, an event that is typically the first major gathering of Monterey Car Week.

Over the weekend, tune in for highlights from the previous Sonoma Festival of Speed, a vintage racing event at the historic Sonoma Raceway (better known as Sears Point to long-time locals). Saturday also brings pre-recorded vintage racing action from Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, and a virtual Concorso Italiano, Monterey Car Week's all-Italian car show. On Sunday, our friends at MotorTrend will look back on last year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with highlights from the show, Ford will unveil a new vehicle, and the Petersen Concours will display 100 vehicles spanning nine classes (carefully culled from more than 300 entries) in a unique virtual show. Among the Petersen Concours judges is Wayne Carini, of MotorTrend Network's Chasing Classic Cars program.

The full schedule of events is available below, and be sure to head over to Petersen.org to sign up for notifications. While we all wish we were in Monterey this August with friends new and old, Petersen Car Week is the next best thing. Not having to deal with horrendous traffic and pay inflated hotel rates makes us eager participants this year.

Wednesday, Aug. 12; 1 P.M.-9 P.M. Eastern



Top Gear America Premiere

Live Bring a Trailer Auction

BMW Vehicle Reveal

McCalls Motorworks Revival Kick Off Event

Thursday, Aug. 13; 11 A.M.-4 P.M. Eastern



Interview with Chevrolet Corvette C8 chief Tadge Juechter

San Marino Motor Classic Show

Future Collector Car Show

Grundy Concours Tour

Xing Vehicle Unveil

KC Wagoneer Vehicle Reveal

Friday, Aug. 14; 11 A.M.-8 P.M. Eastern



HRE Wheels Tour

Legends of the Autobahn

O'Gara Garage Tour

Bonhams Auction

BMW Vehicle Unveil

Porsche Club of America Show

Koenigsegg Walkaround

The Quail

RM Sotheby's Auction

Saturday, Aug. 15; 11 A.M.-7:30 P.M. Eastern



Laguna Seca Laps Through Time

Concorso Italiano

Sonoma Festival of Speed Racing

Exotics on Broadway

RM Sotheby's Auction

Sunday, Aug. 16; 9 A.M.- 5 P.M. Eastern



MotorTrend's Pebble Beach Concours Look Back

Ford Vehicle Unveiling

Petersen Concours