Missing Monterey? Don’t Forget About Petersen Car Week, This Week
Virtual Car Week to include debut of Top Gear America reboot.
With the 2020 edition of Monterey Car Week having fallen victim to the ongoing pandemic, the Petersen Automotive Museum and a host of partners, including the MotorTrend Group—of which Automobile is a part of—are helping to keep the tradition going, virtually. Petersen Car Week kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 12, and brings five full days of automotive content streamed directly to your home at a price completely unfamiliar to those who attend the hugely spendy Monterey Car Week year after year: All Petersen events are free to watch, and you don't even have to get dressed up! It's an excellent follow-up to a week of virtual garage tours from some of the greatest U.S. car collections.
The week kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with MotorTrend Group's very own Top Gear America premiere, a reboot of the popular series that includes Automobile regular Jethro Bovingdon as a host. Other Wednesday events include a live Bring a Trailer auction, a new BMW vehicle launch, and the traditional McCall's Motorworks Revival, an event that is typically the first major gathering of Monterey Car Week.
On Thursday, Aug. 13, Chevy Corvette chief Tadge Juechter will talk all things C8 Corvette, while a bevy of other shows and events will be available to watch. On Friday, Aug. 14, HRE Wheels will give you a tour of its operations, the traditional Legends of the Autobahn show will be held virtually, BMW and Koenigsegg will have presentations, and a new Gunther Werks-tuned Porsche will debut at The Quail, also held virtually this year. Friday also kicks off two legacy auctions, the Bonhams and RM Sotheby's sales.
Over the weekend, tune in for highlights from the previous Sonoma Festival of Speed, a vintage racing event at the historic Sonoma Raceway (better known as Sears Point to long-time locals). Saturday also brings pre-recorded vintage racing action from Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, and a virtual Concorso Italiano, Monterey Car Week's all-Italian car show. On Sunday, our friends at MotorTrend will look back on last year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with highlights from the show, Ford will unveil a new vehicle, and the Petersen Concours will display 100 vehicles spanning nine classes (carefully culled from more than 300 entries) in a unique virtual show. Among the Petersen Concours judges is Wayne Carini, of MotorTrend Network's Chasing Classic Cars program.
The full schedule of events is available below, and be sure to head over to Petersen.org to sign up for notifications. While we all wish we were in Monterey this August with friends new and old, Petersen Car Week is the next best thing. Not having to deal with horrendous traffic and pay inflated hotel rates makes us eager participants this year.
Wednesday, Aug. 12; 1 P.M.-9 P.M. Eastern
- Top Gear America Premiere
- Live Bring a Trailer Auction
- BMW Vehicle Reveal
- McCalls Motorworks Revival Kick Off Event
Thursday, Aug. 13; 11 A.M.-4 P.M. Eastern
- Interview with Chevrolet Corvette C8 chief Tadge Juechter
- San Marino Motor Classic Show
- Future Collector Car Show
- Grundy Concours Tour
- Xing Vehicle Unveil
- KC Wagoneer Vehicle Reveal
Friday, Aug. 14; 11 A.M.-8 P.M. Eastern
- HRE Wheels Tour
- Legends of the Autobahn
- O'Gara Garage Tour
- Bonhams Auction
- BMW Vehicle Unveil
- Porsche Club of America Show
- Koenigsegg Walkaround
- The Quail
- RM Sotheby's Auction
Saturday, Aug. 15; 11 A.M.-7:30 P.M. Eastern
- Laguna Seca Laps Through Time
- Concorso Italiano
- Sonoma Festival of Speed Racing
- Exotics on Broadway
- RM Sotheby's Auction
Sunday, Aug. 16; 9 A.M.- 5 P.M. Eastern
- MotorTrend's Pebble Beach Concours Look Back
- Ford Vehicle Unveiling
- Petersen Concours