Petersen Automotive Museum Photo Gallery

LOS ANGELES, California — A friend from back home visited this weekend to join me at Fleetwood Mac’s third set at the legendary Forum in Inglewood. Prior to heading over to the show, I suggested we visit the Petersen for a little pre-gaming because why not?

Some exhibitions currently on view at the Petersen Automotive Museum include: Hoods Up at the Petersen, Custom Revolution, and The Porsche Effect. If a visit to Los Angeles is in your travel plans for the holidays, do yourself a favor and make a detour to the Petersen. Feeling hungry after the Petersen? I recommend you make a pit stop at Leo’s Taco Truck on South La Brea and Venice Blvd to complete your visit.

We had a blast browsing through the three floors of gorgeous cars before the Fleetwood Mac show. Check out the photo gallery below and perhaps it may persuade you to plan a visit. Enjoy!

