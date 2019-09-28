Most of the time, high-end automotive auctions are treated à la carte, with educated collectors bidding on specific lots for addition to their already sizable collections. Auction houses usually cater to this demographic; it's no fun if one billionaire swoops in and buys the whole thing. Of course, it's fun to dream to walk into a sale and drive away in a turnkey car collection, other bidders be damned.

Bonham's upcoming Bonmont sale is one of the best supercar-centric sales we've seen in quite some time. Buoyed by the Swiss government's repossession of Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue's car collection, the sale is populated by a plug-and-play selection of the world's greatest supercars. Here are some of the sale's high points.

2014 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

When supercars and hypercars are involved, exclusivity is king. What good is it to spend half-a-million on the latest Aventador S when Alistair down at the country club already rolls up in the Aventador SVJ? This is where the big money springs for the ultra-limited special editions. As such, the Veneno Roadster is about as exclusive as Lamborghinis come. This oddly-spec'd beige-over-tan Roadster is one of just nine Veneno Roadsters ever built, and one of just 12 publicly available Venenos.

2015 Koenigsegg One:1

Keeping with the exclusive theme, there's also a one-of-six Koenigsegg One:1 up for grabs. This is the superlight, mega-powerful Agera variant that made headlines a few years ago for lap records, breaking the Spa mark and attempting to do the same on the Nürburgring. That last one didn't quite pan out, thanks to a temporary nix on 'Ring record runs at the time, but the 1,341-hp One:1 remains one of the most desirable hypercars ever built.

1963 Ferrari 250 GTE

Slow down for a second. No matter how many you buy, all of these bleeding-edge hypercars won't fill the void in yourself. You'll be chasing the dragon for the rest of your life if you don't inject some vehicular variety, so might we suggest this obscenely pretty 1963 Ferrari 250 GTE? It's not nearly as flashy or fast, but this is for when you need to make a statement, or maybe decompress on a countryside drive. Plus, unlike the bewinged hyper coupes, this silver cruiser will be welcomed anywhere you go with open arms.

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

By any other metric other than performance, this G650 is a supercar—or rather, a super-truck. There's a lot to unpack with the G650, as it represents a mishmash of previous special-edition G-wagens. For starters, this is the first-ever Maybach-ified G, meaning it's loaded with the very best interior Mercedes could shoehorn into its narrow compartment. It's mechanically based on the G500 4x4², which is the extremely tall, badlands-ready limited-run model that incorporated portal axles and a seriously impressive suspension.

Under the hood, the 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 puts out 630 horsepower, making the G650 the only way to get the G500 4x4² chassis with the V-12. As a cherry on top, the rear portion is comprised of a soft top, giving those lucky passengers in the rear seat their daily dose of vitamin D. They only made 99 of these, and this one is expected to go for at least $840,000.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing and 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

Speaking of Mercedes, every major collection worth its oil spots includes at least one 300SL. Lucky for you, Bonhams has both Gullwing coupe and Roadster variants up for grabs, though they aren't going for pennies. In fact, Bonhams expects at least $1.1 million for the coupe, and at least $780,000 for the Roadster. Either way, you're going to have the time of your life.

1933 Aston Martin Le Mans 1.5-Litre Tourer

Aston Martin DB5s are so old hat. Round out your budding collection instead with this prewar Aston from an era when the British automaker put more emphasis on motorsports than comfort and styling. This particular Aston is built for backwoods motoring, especially with that buzzy 1.5-liter four-cylinder.

1993 Porsche 964 911 Turbo S Leichtbau

Can't have a well-rounded collection without a rare Porsche, and this bright-yellow 964 is a good place to start. Think of this Turbo S as a predecessor to the 911 GT2, the first of those arriving with the 993-generation. It's more powerful than the regular 964 Turbo by an additional 61 hp, now up to 381 hp. It's lighter too, having shed roughly 400 pounds by way of thinner glass, aluminum doors, carbon-fiber components, and tissue-thin carpets. What a car.