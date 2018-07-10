/ Panasonic Jaguar Racing Heads to New York for Formula E’s Final Round of 2018

Panasonic Jaguar’s I-Pace eTrophy race car is heading to New York City for this weekend’s finale of the 2018 Formula E season in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

The team intends to score more points in the first two races rather than the last. Drivers Mitch Evans and Nelson Piquet Jr. will attack the 1.5-mile circuit roads with an intention of completing their most successful season yet.

The Jaguar I-Pace weighs about 4,332 pounds and can reach 0-60 mph in a quick 4 seconds. It can hit a maximum speed of 121 mph, while obtaining a max power of 325 kW. The EV racer’s motor produces 394 hp and 512 lb-ft of torque.

“With two races to go in what has been an electrifying season for Panasonic Jaguar Racing, we’re excited to end the season on the grandest stage of all: New York City,” James Barclay, Team Director said in a statement.

Barclay, Nelson Piquet Jr., and Mitch Evans have been discussing their success throughout this series.

“My first season driving for Panasonic Jaguar Racing has been challenging but one thing has remained true, the improvements made by the team on the car throughout the season have been impressive,” said Nelson Piquet Jr.

Manufacturers in Formula E are authorized to create their own powertrain, which includes various parts such as the motor, transmission, inverter, and rear suspension.

All of the action takes place in the Big Apple on July 14 and 15, if you want to cheer the team on.