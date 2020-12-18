Can you believe it's been a decade since the Pagani Zonda Tricolore dropped our collective jaws? Neither can we. That special edition Zonda was built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration arm of the Italian Air Force. Now, ten years later, Pagani is back with the Huayra Tricolore, which pays tribute to the 60th anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori.

Just like the Zonda before it, only three examples of the Huayra Tricolore will be built, and each is going for $6.75 million a pop. For a little context, the Zonda Tricolore sold for "just" $1.47 million when it was new (a comparative bargain). The Huayra has been changed extensively for the Tricolore special edition, though. The body is a blue carbon-fiber weave with blue accents for the headlights, blue detailing on the wheels, and the red, white, and green Tricolore stripes flowing down the sides of the car.

Pagani also fits a new front splitter and rear diffuser for added downforce, as well as a new front bumper that's designed to guide cool air directly to the engine, per the automaker. Other exterior details include rear wing supports shaped to mimic the tail fin of the Aermacchi MB-339A P.A.N (the aircraft currently used by the Frecce Tricolore). There's also a pitot tube—a device normally reserved for airplanes to measure fluid flow velocity—on the hood of the Huayra. It's purely cosmetic, though.

