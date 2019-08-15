The Original Mustang ‘Bullitt’ to Go on the Block

If only Steve McQueen was still around—you know he would have jumped at the chance to own his co-star—the 1968 Mustang GT that he drove in the classic cop film Bullitt. The original Highland Green beauty is going on the block at the Mecum Kissimmee 2020 auction in Florida and is expected to sell for big bucks.

It’s whereabouts were unknown for over four decades until it resurfaced at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show and we learned that it spent a good deal of time with a lucky family in New Jersey. Sean Kierman inherited the car from his father and his family is finally ready to part with their most cherished possession.

“Through a lot of conversation and prayer my family and I have decided to sell our car, the 1968 Mustang GT fastback known as Bullitt. I can promise that we have thought this through together and decided that this is the best decision for the family,” announced Kierman via Instagram. “Bullitt has been part of my family for 45 years and we have celebrated her in the grandest way possible, and now it will have a new role and new meaning to the future owner.”

The car is one of two Mustangs featured in the 1968 movie and it was used for one of the most famous car chase scenes of all time. Kiernan’s mother used the car as her daily driver for years before it was disassembled in 2001 by the family.

Kiernan put it back together after his father died in 2014 and it has since toured around the U.S. and beyond.

If you have a large pile of cash available, get yourself down to Florida for the Mecum Kissimmee 2020 auction in January—McQueen would totally understand.