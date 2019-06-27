The Oldsmobile 442 Played the Role of Luxury Muscle Car

Among muscle cars, the Oldsmobile 442 often gets overshadowed by stuff like GM’s own Chevrolet Chevelle and Pontiac GTO. But that in no way means the 442 isn’t on the same level, as this wonderful 1968 example shows.

This particular example comes from the fifth year of 442 production and has a factory numbers-matching powertrain that includes the Muncie M20 four-speed manual—it’s one of only 1,518 four-speed convertibles produced in 1968. Marketed as a sort of genteel hot rod—versus the chest-beating bravado of the GTO—the original engine in the car is the beastly 400-cubic inch Rocket V-8 rated at 350 gross horsepower. The power is sent to the original 10-bolt 3.42 rear end.

The car is said to have received a frame-off rotisserie restoration, and it likely looks better than it ever did when new. The interior features Teal Blue vinyl bucket seats, a center console with Hurst shifter, and brand-new door panels, carpets, and more. The white vinyl top is spotless and is free of wrinkles. The trunk has been equipped with the correct jack and lug wrench.

Once owned by Paul Teutul, Sr. of American Chopper fame, this beautiful 442 is slated to be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson this weekend.

Read More

Rare Find: 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass S W-31

This Spectacular ’70 Plymouth Superbird Is Ready to Fly

The Original Plymouth Barracuda Is So Weird It’s Cool

Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction is being held June 26-29, 2019, at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut. The collector-car sale will showcase hundreds of coveted vehicles, and the experts from MotorTrend will be there to bring you all the action LIVE from the auction block. You can catch Barrett-Jackson Northeast on MotorTrend Network every day of the auction and download the app for exclusive, live coverage. Need more viewing options? You can also tune in to our live stream from your web browser.