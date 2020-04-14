The McLaren Senna is arguably one of the greatest supercars ever built, and Novitec has managed to make the British brand's limited-production model even sweeter. Working its tuning magic on the million-dollar supercar, Novitec squeezes an additional 100 horsepower from the Senna's V-8 engine.

The Novitec McLaren Senna pumps out 889 horsepower and 655 pound-feet of torque from its reworked twin-turbo4.0-liter V-8. No surprise, Novitec's Senna is much more powerful than the stock model, which produces 789 hp and 590 lb-ft of twist. It's also more powerful than the Senna GTR, which makes 814 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Novitec claims the special Senna goes from 0-62 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds and 0-124 mph in 6.5 seconds. If that's true, then it's noticeably quicker than the regular Senna, which reaches 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. The car's top speed stays the same at 208 mph.

To achieve these improvements, Novitec introduced new injection and ignition mapping, as well as a modified electronic boost pressure control system. It also gave the Senna a high-performance exhaust that incorporates Inconel, an ultra-lightweight material used in Formula 1 racing cars. Novitec offers the upgraded exhaust with or without the engine tuning, and the two 3.7-inch top-exit exhaust pipes are available with a polished stainless or matte-black finish.

Novitec made no changes to the Senna's bodywork, but it did slap on a new set of tires and wheels. The staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels are available in 72 different colors and match with Pirelli P-Zero high-performance tires (255/30 ZR 20s up front, 325/25 ZR 21s at the rear). Inside, the Novitec Senna looks just like a McLaren should and includes swathes of leather and Alcantara. Novitec notes you can customize the interior with a wide array of colors, too.

If you're eyeing this 900-hp beast, we hope you already own a Senna. McLaren said it's only making 500 copies of the supercar, and all of them are sold. Fortunately, Novitec has a host of other kits to pique your interest, including one for the high-performance Maserati Levante.