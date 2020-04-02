Novitec Turns the Ferrari-Powered Maserati Levante Trofeo Up a Notch with the Esteso V2
The hotted-up SUV now packs 624 horsepower.
Feast your eyes on this beauty: the Maserati Levante Esteso V2 by Novitec. In short, we like it a lot. The German tuning house adds a widebody kit and other fancy bits to the already sweet Levante Trofeo and even manages to boost the engine's power a couple of major notches.
The hotted-up Levante sports a carbon-fiber engine cover, an eight-piece widebody kit, and a discreet rear spoiler lip on its hatch. The high-powered crossover also rolls on special Esteso aluminum 22-inch wheels. Oh yeah, there's also a suspension control module that drops the Maser's ride height by about an inch.
Under the hood, the crossover's twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 gets tweaked via a process controller, which allows it to lay down 624 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque—up from 590 horses and 538 lb-ft. The Ferrari-built engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which channels power to all four of the Levante's wheels. Novitec claims this rig will sprint to 62 mph time in a mere 3.8 seconds. That ought to get you through the Starbucks drive-thru in record time.
If you like what you see here, then be sure to check out Novitec's other kits and packages, which include kits for vehicles from the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, and Tesla.
READ MORE
This Maserati V-8-Powered Mini Moke Tribute Offers Classy, Crazy Fun
Maserati Returns to Its Racing Roots with New MC20 Sports Car
Classic Comparo: Chrysler TC by Maserati vs Cadillac Allanté