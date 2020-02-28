This Snazzy Little Camping Kitchen Fits in the Back of Your Car or SUV

A somewhat obvious camping trick I discovered way too late: Sleeping inside a car or camper is more comfortable than sleeping inside a flimsy tent. Apparently, cooking in the car might not be a bad idea, either. This mobile kitchen has us wanting to try it out on our next camping trip.

The Nomad Kitchen is designed to fit in the cargo bay of most hatchbacks and SUVs (check out the full list of compatible cars here). It can even be installed in a pickup bed. Quite literally, it has everything and the kitchen sink. Along with a stainless-steel washbin, the kit features a drying rack and a drawer for a two-burner stove, which is sold separately. It also comes with a bamboo cutting board, hangers for trash bags or utensils, a strap to attach a fuel canister, and storage space for 14 gallons of water.

The kitchen is said to require minimal installation, as it features built-in ratcheting straps to attach to existing cargo tie-downs, and it weighs 70 pounds empty without any accessories. Priced at $1,099 not including compatible stoves and water tanks, the Nomad Kitchen isn't exactly cheap, but the company is offering pretty big early bird discounts.

Watch the video below for a closer look at the cool mobile kitchen, and head into the gallery for more details.