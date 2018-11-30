The Nissan Leaf EV Race Car Is Back and It Looks Pretty Awesome

You might remember the first Nissan Leaf NISMO RC racer from back in 2011—now there’s a new version that its maker claims is more than twice as powerful.

Revealed in Tokyo this week, the new Leaf NISMO RC uses two electric motors to power all four wheels. The body has been modified for better aerodynamic performance—and better aesthetic performance, too, we might add—including aggressive fascias, flared rocker panels, and a roofline now nearly a foot lower than a regular Leaf’s. And, of course, there’s the massive wing bolted to the hatch to provide downforce.

Two 161-hp motors combine to provide total combined output of 322 horses and 472 lb-ft of torque. With carbon-fiber body panels and other lightweight components, Nissan says the car weighs roughly 2,700 pounds—about 700 fewer than the road car. That helps the Leaf NISMO RC to launch from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 3.4 seconds, making it 50 percent quicker than its predecessor. The car also features torque vectoring on each axle, with the ability to send output to the wheel that has the most grip.

As before, the new Leaf NISMO RC is more than a one-off concept, as Nissan says it plans to build six examples and send them to various events around the world.

Source: Nissan