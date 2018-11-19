Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Arrested, Fired for Alleged Financial Misconduct

Le Cost Cutter” Carlos Ghosn is out as chairman of Nissan Motor Company after he was arrested Monday in Japan on charges he under-reported compensation to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Nissan says it has been conducting an internal investigation “over the past several months regarding misconduct” over “many years” involving Ghosn and board member Greg Kelly. A whistleblower report triggered the investigation, Nissan said in its statement.

No word yet on Ghosn’s status as joint chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Renault appointed Ghosn, 64, to lead its alliance partner, Nissan, in 1999. Based in Tokyo, the Brazilian-born Ghosn upended Nissan’s corporate structure as the first non-Japanese executive to lead a major Japanese automaker. He restructured the ailing automaker and laid off Japanese employees, which was unheard-of in the country’s corporate culture at that time.

Greg Kelly, 62, the other Nissan board member fired Monday, was formerly the automaker’s human resources director.

In a press conference Monday, Nissan Motor Chairman Hiroto Saikawa blamed too much concentration of power in Ghosn for the alleged financial misdeeds, Automotive News reports. Saikawa cited allegations that Ghosn under-reported his income in official stock market filings, diverted corporate investment funds for personal use, and misused company expenses. Citing a report in the Japanese news agency Asahi, Ghosn voluntarily gave himself up to Tokyo prosecutors, Automotive News says.