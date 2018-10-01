Nine Favorite Porsches from the Pits of Rennsport Reunion VI

Rennsport Reunion, the four-day Porschepalooza held once every few years, is hallowed ground for brand devotees. There’s so many legendary P-cars to see and hear, it’s almost more satisfying to walk around the pits in-between race heats and inspect the cars as they tick over. Here are some of our paddock favorites.

1980 Porsche 936

With the introduction of FIA’s Group 6, Porsche had the unenviable job of following up the indomitable 917 with something new. This long and lean 936 roadster was the result of a short development period, utilizing existing hardware plucked from the 917 and RSR. This particular 936 packs a 2.1-liter turbocharged RSR engine, sending 540 hp to the wheels. Jacky Ickx and Reinhold Joest were the primary drivers of this particular Martini 936.

1967 Porsche 911 R Prototype

We spotted this yella fella strutting its stuff in Carmel during Monterey Car Week a few months ago. This is one of just four prototype 911 Rs to exist, owing its squeaky-clean condition to a recent restoration at Canepa.

1980 Porsche-Powered Pikes Peak Buggy

Before the over-aero’d electrified wedges began to carve up Pikes Peak, turbocharged off-road monsters conquered the unpaved path. This buggy is a prime example of what an OG top-tier competition car looked like, packing 450 hp from the 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-six sourced from a 930. Considering it only weighs-in at a cool 1,000 pounds, it was enough to claim second place in 1981.

1997 Porsche 911 GT1

This striking golden-yellow GT1 was raced in-period by none other than our very own Andy Pilgrim during the 1997 IMSA GTS-1 season. With Pilgrim and Alan McNish at the wheel, Rohr Racing racked-up four consecutive mid-season wins.

Porsche 924 Carrera GTR

While not a factory 924 Carrera GT, this is one of a few Al Holbert Racing conversions that made it to competition. Wearing tasty Lowenbrau livery, this was one of many incredible transaxle Porsches in the paddock.

Porsche 906/Carrera 6

Aside from the inherent thrill of seeing a Porsche 906 in any capacity, the bright yellow paint—an unusual color for a 906—caught us by surprise.

A Tent Full of Porsche 959s

The grounds of Laguna Seca are crammed full of parking reserved for clubs or specific models, especially in the paddock areas. The 959 parking zone was mind boggling—at one point, fourteen 959s were crammed under one tent.

Baja-Ready Porsche 911 Targa

Sure, lightly lifted Safari-style 911s are all the rage right now, but we’ve never seen an off-road 911 quite like Ned Bacon’s 1974 Targa. Unlike the shiny Safari builds, this rowdy mud-speckled Targa already raced in Baja dirt.

Stealth 964 Power Build

This midnight blue 964 is one of many road going Porsches that almost outnumber the competition cars in the pit, most of which are team owners, drivers, or friends who want a free place to park their car. Details of the build aren’t known, but a red “4.0” badge on the rear deck and a full interior build is a hint.