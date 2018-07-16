Nine Favorite Porsches from the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Happy 70th, Porsche—you don’t look a day over 55. Birthday celebrations for the automaker’s platinum anniversary will stretch through until the end of the year, so you can imagine the Porschepalooza that went down at this year’s 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it took center stage as featured marque. The Porsche team cast a wide net for entrants, coming up with historic race cars and some of the rarest cars to ever wear the crest. It wasn’t easy, but we narrowed it down to a few favorites.

Porsche 961

No, no—it’s not a 959. Not quite, at least. It’s based on the aforementioned supercar, serving as the only other motorsports outing for the 959 platform aside from a brief moment on the Group B rally circuit. Despite exceptional on-road performance, the 961 found itself outclassed and outgunned, entering just three races before retiring after a fire consumed the rear of the car. Porsche restored it, and stuffed it in its museum.

Porsche 917K Gulf

This being a motorsports-focused event, get used to seeing a fair bit of race cars on this list. Once the flat-12 roared past our station, it was impossible to not include it amongst our favorites. This is one of three 917Ks in attendance—David Piper’s British racing green 917 shared the paddock with the distinctive Salzburg car, just downwind from the indomitable 917/30 “Turbopanzer.” What a weekend.

Porsche 962C

We just couldn’t get enough of that gorgeous Rothman’s livery. With a free-standing wing and enclosed rear wheels, this ’87 962C is a bit of an odd duck among 962s—it’s more than a little reminiscent of the Silk Cut Jaguar XJR-9 from the same era.

Porsche 550 Spyder

Chassis 0031 was fitted with this bright orange wing after engineer Michael May began experimenting with aerodynamics, slicing four seconds off the qualifying time set by wingless 550s. Porsche complained, and had the wing banned under the grounds that it blocked forward visibility of the drivers behind the car. Now, fully restored, 0031 is still polarizing.

Porsche 911 RSR

It’s all about the liveries. This Pepto-pink RSR is as retro-tastic as it comes, the butcher’s chart lines referencing the beloved 917/20 from 1971. The OG Pink Pig was affectionately known as “The Trufflehunter of Zuffenhausen” for its porcine shape. This RSR is but a tribute, but it’s likely the best we’ve seen in a while.

Porsche 911 GT1 Evo

Again, check out that colorway. While the Straßenversion (street version) is but a blip on the Porsche timeline, the raceday GT1 is a sinusoidal peak, having won 47 races, one of which is a victory at Le Mans in 1998.

Porsche 911 Speedster Concept

Just in case you thought I would leave Porsche’s birthday present to itself off the list, check out the Speedster Concept. Essentially, think of this as a crop-top GT3, sporting the same 4.0-liter engine and six-speed manual transmission. It’s a hell of a car, especially when you take in all the small details like the vintage-style bullet mirrors. Look for a production variant in the near future.

Porsche 904 Carrera GTS

As if the 904 wasn’t rare enough, we can’t imagine the orange paint is common amongst the 904 family. Even sitting among some of the most stunning Porsches ever made, the 904’s clean profile still stops you dead.

Bonus: LEGO 911 Turbo 3.0

Forget the real deals—this lime-green LEGO facsimile was the star Porsche. You can’t drive it, but you can still pick up the corresponding set at stores.