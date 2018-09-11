Nine Favorite Cars from the 2018 Goodwood Revival

Even when compared to Monterey Car Week, Villa d’Este, and sister event Festival of Speed, there isn’t much quite like the Goodwood Revival. For an all-too-brief weekend in early fall, the historic Goodwood Circuit in the south of England explodes with mind-blowing vintage race cars and period-correct dress, all amidst an event with a dazzling attention to detail. We were there this year, and picked nine favorite cars from both the roster of competitors and from stationary paddock candy.

Iso Grifo A3 Competizione

It’s hard to walk past any Iso or Bizzarrini without stopping to gawp. The open-air wood-frame paddocks provide one of the most photogenic automotive atmospheres we’ve encountered, so capturing this A3/C was exceptional.

1964-1966 Plymouth Barracuda

I won’t attempt to identify what specific year this ‘Cuda is, but it was refreshing to see one of the overlooked first-gens getting some exercise in the British countryside.

Ford GT40 Road Car

Here’s the thing about Revival—if it’s there in official capacity, it’s the real-deal. The Duke of Richmond is reportedly staunchly against replicas, at least for the Revival. So, when this gorgeous Mk. III was spotted track side, it was thrilling. What a car.

1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export “Uovo”

With an alluring, sweeping design from Fontana coachworks, the Uovo (Italian for egg) is indisputably one of the strangest mid-century Ferraris. Designed by Franco Reggiani for the famed Marzotto brothers, the streamlined shape of the Uovo is best interpreted as a jet without wings. It was apparently fairly competitive in-period, garnering wins and top-ten finishes at hillclimbs and endurance races through the mid-1950s.

Sunbeam Lister Tiger

Sunbeam had high hopes for Le Mans in 1964. Three Lister-bodied Tigers including two competition cars and one prototype, were created at great cost for the storied event, each powered by Ford V-8s fettled-with by Shelby himself. Unfortunately, both cars retired early due to mechanical issues, and Alpine’s Le Mans hopes were dashed. All three cars survived through the years, and now compete at numerous vintage racing events around the world.

Bugatti Type 73C

Here’s a rare sight. Finding a Type 35 on a circuit is no problem, but very, very few Type 73s were produced, seeing as these were prototypes that never made it to full-scale production.

TVR Griffith

We didn’t get many early TVRs in the States. That’s a shame, as I think power-mad hot rodders would have taken a fancy to the low-weight, high-power coupes. This particular Griffith was violently quick, scooting down the main straight on the heels of Cobras and E-Types. It was so violent, in fact, it blew-out the rear window halfway through Sunday’s race.

Scarab Roadster

Unless you’re a mid-century racing diehard, you’d be forgiven for not recognizing the Scarab nameplate. Until recently, the California-based constructor was a rarely discussed piece of racing history, having started in the 1950s and gone defunct only a short time later in the early 1960s. They were competitive at the time, utilizing lightweight construction and durable Chevrolet V-8s.

Pre-War Alta GP

Goodwood attracts an astounding amount of semi-obscure and relatively unknown defunct marquees back to the paddocks. This year, Lister and ERA were the standouts, but there were a few Altas to be found, including this dark green example. While the first Alta hit race circuits back in 1929, the small British brand made a name for itself in the early 1950s when it competed in five grand prix races before retiring in 1952.