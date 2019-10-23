Subaru has just unveiled its Levorg prototype—meaning it's nearly production-ready—at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, and the car reveals exactly what the next WRX and WRX STI will be if you ignore the station-wagon bits past the C-pillar. The Subaru Levorg is a Japanese-market variant of the WRX on sale there since 2014, and like the previous models it will not be coming to the U.S. market. An all-new Subaru WRX and STI is still a way off, some time after the Levorg's JDM on-sale date in the second half of 2020. In fact, Subaru plans to show yet another low-volume, high-performance variant of the current WRX STI at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

But whenever they arrive, you can count on the Levorg's pronounced wheel arches, split upright vertical grille, and prominent hood scoop to make the cut. Like all recent new Subaru models, its look resembles nothing so much as a simple refresh, but it actually moves to an all-new, Global Platform-based structure. That architecture was first unleashed in the U.S. beneath the latest Impreza compact sedan for the 2017 model year.

The new Levorg features an all-new 1.8-liter direct-injection turbocharged flat-four-cylinder engine with lean-burn technology. While Subaru did not release official horsepower or torque figures at the unveiling, it boasts of "superior dynamic quality with strong torque." Do not, however, expect this engine to power the next WRX. Subaru also says the new Levorg adheres to its "Grand Touring philosophy" of designing a car that allows driver and passengers to "go further with more comfort, safety, and enjoyment that makes them feel like time is flying." The car features the brand's latest convenience and safety features, including its next-generation EyeSight-aided automated-drive system, whose stereoscopic camera setup now features a wider viewing angle and which now also uses four radars and a high-definition map and vehicle locator to support highway driving. The exterior design, Subaru says, is based on its "Dynamic x Solid" design philosophy, with "bolder" design aiming to express "the enjoyment to control the vehicle at will."

Its Subaru Global Platform also has a stronger, more rigid unibody than before, and the platform has matriculated through most of the lineup, from the Impreza to the Crosstrek, Forester, Legacy sedan, and most recently the '20 Outback. If we get any wagon variant of the next WRX/STI sedan, look for something like the Viziv Adventure show car, which appeared to be more of a meld of the WRX and Crosstrek.

Subaru hadn't provided more than the two above photos of the new Levorg at publishing time, but you can view images of previous Levorg production and concept models in the gallery below.