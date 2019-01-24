It’s been a while since Rolls-Royce redesigned the Ghost. Sure, the Ghost got a refresh for 2014, but we first drove it all the way back in 2010. And despite having such a long life cycle, we’re only now starting to see camouflaged prototypes out testing. Or in this case, on the back of a truck being chauffeured to or from testing.

From what we can tell, Rolls-Royce has stuck with the same basic design on the new Ghost. It looks a little sleeker and more refined, but the overall shape has changed very little. Based on all the camouflage over the rear windows, we have a feeling the most significant changes will be inside the cabin. Especially behind the driver’s seat.

The new Ghost will likely ride and drive better, as well. We’ve heard it will be built on the same platform as the recently redesigned Phantom, which we found really does feel about as close to a magic carpet as luxury sedans get. And while you should never buy a Rolls-Royce if handling is your top priority, the improved brake and steering feel does make the Phantom easier to drive.

In addition to improved driving dynamics, we’ve also heard there’s a good chance the new Ghost will offer all-wheel drive as an option for buyers who need all-weather capability but don’t want a Cullinan. Power should come from the Phantom’s 6.75-liter twin-turbo V-12, which currently makes 563 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. It’s also possible that we’ll see an electric version introduced later in the Ghost’s life cycle.

Currently, there’s no telling when Rolls-Royce plans to reveal the new Ghost, but it may be a while. From what we’ve heard, it won’t show up until 2021.