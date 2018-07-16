Next Nissan GT-R Could Feature Electrification, Less Wing, and ‘More Brick’

The Nissan GT-R is getting a bit long in the tooth, but we may not see a new generation enter production for several years. Speaking with Autocar, Nissan design boss Alfonso Albaisa said the team is working on early details of the new vehicle. This includes finalizing a new platform and powertrain, which he said will likely feature electrification.

“The challenge is on the engineer, to be honest,” he said. “We will do our jobs when the time comes to make the car something really special. But we’re not even close to that yet.”

The new Nissan GT-R is likely to arrive early next decade, Autocar estimates. It could borrow technology from its LMP1 GT-R hybrid race car, which was created for the 2016 World Endurance Championship but never got off the ground because Nissan withdrew from it from competition following a disappointing inaugural season. This car featured a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 and hybrid system, and if Nissan went with this setup again, the car could beat the current GT-R’s 565 hp in standard form. We last clocked a GT-R hitting 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, and the new version could very well be quicker.

“Whether we go to a lot of electrification or none at all, we can achieve a lot power wise,” Albaisa said. “But we are definitely making a new ‘platform’ and our goal is clear: GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind. It has to ‘own’ the track. And it has to play the advanced technology game; but that doesn’t mean it has to be electric.”

Nissan recently partnered up with Italdesign on a special-edition model inspired by the GT-R. The GT-R50, which debuted at Goodwood and could get a limited production run, won’t really influence the next-gen GT-R, however. He has really high ambitions for the sports car, though, saying it needs to be “the fastest super sports car in the world.” At the same time, it should maintain its commanding presence.

“It doesn’t care what every other supercar in the world is doing; it simply says: ‘I’m a GT-R, I’m a brick, catch me.’ It’s the world’s fastest brick, really,” Albaisa said. “And when I review sketches for the new car, I say that a lot: ‘Less wing, more brick.’”