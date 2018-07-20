New Saleen Sportruck XR with 700 Horsepower Teased

Steve Saleen revealed his latest creation—the Saleen Sportruck XR for off-road fans. The California builder is known for modifying Mustangs and creating supercars like the S7, teased his latest truck on Facebook.

The new Sportruck XR follows the standard Saleen Sportruck (seen above) that’s also based on the Ford F-150 that was introduced last year.

The Sportruck XR was built with the help of race truck builder Greg Foutz of Foutz Motorsports LLC.

“Continually adding to our lineup of performance vehicles is paramount to Saleen Automotive,” said Steve Saleen in a statement.

“We are introducing an off-road truck to our high-performance vehicles lineup with the Sportruck XR.”

A 700-horsepower Signature Saleen Series Powertrain in naturally aspirated and supercharged versions powers the new XR.

Built to be a to be a rough-terrain machine, the XR is assembled on a suspension with 2.5-inch coil-over shocks up front and in the rear.

The high-performance truck is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and General Tire Grabber X3s tires. Stopping power comes from 13.8-inch ABS vented front and rear rotors.

The Saleen truck is complete with exterior enhancements, such as a power hood, Saleen-designed bumpers, sidesteps, and body-color wheel flares.

Inside gets embroidered headrests and floor mats, white face gauges, and lots of special badging. Stay tuned for pricing and more details to come.