To say we’re excited to eventually drive the upcoming 2020 Ford Bronco would be a serious understatement. After all, who wouldn’t look forward to experiencing a boxy, Raptor-influenced alternative to the Jeep Wrangler? At the same time, though, we understand that no matter how cool the new Bronco ends up being, there are always going to be fans out there who wish Ford would just sell the original Bronco again. If you’re one of those people, the good news is there actually is a way to get your hands on a brand new Bronco I.

Gateway Bronco, an Illinois-based company known for restoring first-gen Broncos, recently announced that it has reached an agreement with Ford to officially sell brand-new 1966–’77 Broncos. These won’t be restomods, either. Thanks to the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015, Gateway is able to legally build its continuation Broncos from the ground up.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Ford Motor Company and consider this license agreement a tremendous privilege,” said Seth Burgett, CEO of Gateway Bronco, in a release. “We will work diligently to serve and protect the Ford brand. Our proprietary, exclusive solutions to recondition and manufacture the first-generation Ford Bronco has led to incredible growth of our company. Deepening our relationship with Ford will help us better serve our customers who want the ultimate classic for Bronco with modern performance.”

Customers will have their choice of three different models, with base prices running from $120,000 to $180,000. And while Gateway’s Broncos retain the original styling, they benefit from modern chassis components, suspensions, and engines. Spring for the top-of-the-line Modern Day Warrior edition, for example, and you’ll get a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 under the hood, a six-speed automatic from the last-gen Raptor to handle the shifting, a premium leather interior, four-wheel disc brakes, reduced NVH, and a five-year warranty.

Yes, that’s a ton of money for a new version of an old SUV you can probably find in the classifieds for a fraction of the price—albeit likely in far more dire condition. But considering the costs of re-engineering the vehicles and that just two to four will be built per month, doesn’t come cheap. The upside is you’ll always have the coolest car in the parking lot, guaranteed.