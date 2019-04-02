Update: Fiat Chrysler reached out to clarify that the car in question is a design study, so nothing to see here, really. Still, it looks pretty good, don’t it?

Original story: For a second there, things looked pretty rough for Alfa’s much publicized return to the U.S. With the introduction of the Stelvio crossover SUV for the 2018 model year, the brand got a much needed volume seller, though total U.S. sales in 2018 struggled to break the 23,000 units. With the 4C sports car likely not long for these shores, the brand may soon be left without a sporty, two-door halo model to carry the flag.

Thankfully, it looks like Alfa is going to make good on an earlier commitment to bring back the legendary “GTV” nameplate used off and on since the 1960s on cars such as the one seen below. The troubled Italian brand revealed plans for a GTV at last year’s presentation on Alfa’s five-year playbook, and now, a portions of the future coupe was seen during another, less public presentation.

According to Italian fan site Club Alfa, who leaked the shot of the GTV, the portion of the rendering we see—what the photographer couldn’t have panned left a bit?—previews a Giulia-style coupe that allegedly packs a 600-hp hybridized powertrain, all-wheel-drive, and four seats. If it ever comes to fruition, expect an electrified variant of the existing 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6.

Fans of sultry Italian coupes have to be excited, as Maserati is also hard at work finally turning the beautiful Alfieri coupe into reality. We’re told the Alfieri should hit production lines sometime next year. The GTV? Don’t hold your breath for a release until roughly 2021.