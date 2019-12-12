Production of the new 2020 Corvette C8 Stingray doesn't begin until early February, but enough advance orders have been placed to call the 2020-model-year allotment sold out, said Barry Engle, president of North America for General Motors. It's not a surprise: Enthusiasts and the motoring press alike have waited decades for GM to finally make a mid-engine Corvette.

Production was initially slated to begin by the end of 2019, but a lengthy strike and subsequent negotiations with the UAW caused the delay. Even so, dealers have been taking orders to fill the run of approximately 40,000 cars for '20, Engle told us at an event to introduce the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe.

The C8 has a starting price of $59,995, but it's common practice to begin building fully loaded versions. Engle said dealers have been encouraged to sell the new Corvette at sticker price and not resort to markups to gouging, but he acknowledged that dealers are independent business people who will make their own decisions. Hopefully the news that 2020 C8s are now sold out won't encourage them to lean toward raking buyers over the coals for any cars that make it to inventory.