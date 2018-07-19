New 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is for Grassroots Drag Racers

It takes 1,320 feet to make up a quarter of a mile. Dodge says its latest iteration of the Challenger muscle car will cover those 1,320 feet in a repeatable 11.7 seconds, at 115 mph. The ‘19 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 makes its debut at the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Powered by Mopar, July 20-22 at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado.

Its manufacturer says the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is “the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car available.” It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 392 Hemi V-8, a 6.4-liter mill rated 485 hp and 475 pound-feet, with an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic delivering that power and twist to the rear wheels. Its SRT-tuned Adaptive Damping Suspension comes with an exclusive Drag Mode, plus Line Lock, TransBrake, Torque Reserve, and extreme-duty 41-spline half-shafts.

It’s nominally a one-seater, with the other thrones left out for about 114 pounds worth of weight reduction, though a front passenger seat and a rear seat are options at $1 each.

Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20 street-legal radials have been specifically designed for the 1320, for maximum grip and quarter-mile time repeatability.

As the original second-generation Dodge Challenger (third, if you count the Mitsubishi-built model of the late ‘70s) soldiers on, Fiat Chrysler cribs from its late ‘60s/early ‘70s playbook, with “a new interpretation” of the Super Bee logo from the Coronet-based 1968-71 model. The new interpretation, named “Angry Bee,” is applied to the front fenders, illuminated Air Catcher headlamps, instrument panel, and gauge cluster startup splash screen. The launch model unveiled at the Mile High NHRA Nationals is painted “Black Eye” to gauge interest in a potential new exterior color.

A special 1320 paint scheme has been applied to Leah Pritchett’s Don Schumacher Racing Mopar Dodge Top Fuel dragster, at the drag racing event.

Beside the monster motor, the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320’s drag racing-specific features include a TransBrake, borrowed from the ’18 Demon, that locks the output shaft of the automatic transmission to hold the Challenger stationary before a standing start, launch control for tire slip during straight-line acceleration, TorqueReserve, which manages fuel flow to cylinders and control spark advance or retard to balance engine rpm and torque for maximum power delivery and launch performance, Line Lock, to engage the front Brembos while leaving the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires, and Launch Assist, using wheel sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop and to modify engine torque in order to regain full grip. Brakes are high-performance Brembos with four-piston calipers.

Not long ago, it looked like the flood of Challenger high-performance variants were a farewell present to the model’s die-hard fans, as Dodge prepared to downsize the basic car to Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio (Giulia, Stelvio) rear-wheel-drive platform. Now that Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has confirmed the Dodge Challenger and Charger will remain on an updated version of its current large RWD platform, the 1320 is the latest variation to keep interest in the Challenger piqued. It’s working—for the first half of the year, the Dodge Challenger easily outsold the Chevrolet Camaro, and is catching the Ford Mustang.

Dealers will begin to take orders for the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 late this year, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2019. The package price is $3,995 over the $40,390 base price of a Challenger R/T Scat Pack, though the TorqueFlite automatic is mandatory, raising the price of entry to $41,985.