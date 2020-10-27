Nissan's Skyline GT-R models are Japanese performance icons, and among those, the R32- and R34-generation examples from the '90s and early 2000s are perhaps the most sought after. These beasts came with all-wheel drive, twin turbochargers, and can be juiced by the aftermarket well beyond their modest (likely underrated) 280 factory horsepower. Heck, these are the Skyline GT-Rs that netted the model its "Godzilla" nickname that carries through to today's Nissan GT-R.

Want one? Get ready to put in some work importing one, and be sure it's more than 25 years old to legally drive it around and avoid federal property seizures. That for now rules out the Millennium Jade green 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R pictured here (too young!) and for sale in Japan. But it's so choice, it might be worth buying and just parking in your collection to stare at for a few years. Oh, just one thing: You'll need $485,000.

This GT-R Spec V II Nür model is listed by JDM Expo in "BRAND NEW CONDITION!" We kept the listing's capital letters because, well, they're so true they deserve to be TYPED THAT WAY. The Nissan has just 362 km (about 220 miles!) on its odometer, the delivery plastic still apparently on its seats, and nary a nick, dent, or trim piece out of place. It is, in essence, a brand-spankin'-new 18-year-old car.

The R34 Skyline GT-R's mileage is "verified," and the interior apparently "still smells like a new car." Its original manuals are included, as are "maintenance records," though that last part is confusing—what maintenance, besides keeping air in the tires and occasional engine startups has this minty Nissan been given? Well, actually, hopefully that means the oil and fluids were changed every so often, ditto the gas in the tank, and hoses and the like were checked. A lot of work can go into keeping a factory fresh car, um, fresh in the absence of actual use over the years.

See all 6 photos

So, what are you waiting for? You want a new Nissan Skyline GT-R Spec V II Nür? Reach out to JDM Expo for more info. We aren't sure you'll be able to bring less than half a million bucks and walk away with the car, but the seller does end the immaculate Skyline's listing with "NEGOTIATE THE BEST PRICE." Maybe you could knock a few pennies off the total, or a deal on shipping it here to JDM Expo's New York showroom?

READ MORE