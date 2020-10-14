It all started with a dramatic Daytona 500 that was delayed a day by rain for the second time ever and then went to a thrilling overtime, with Denny Hamlin roaring to the checkered flag by a scant .014 of a second. Then came the pandemic, which upended NASCAR and the world as we know it. And a reckoning on race would further challenge the sport.

To say that the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season has been unprecedented would be the height of understatement. It's a season that demanded an in-depth telling of how it unfolded, and NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure does just that, documenting a year on the track unlike any in NASCAR history.

Debuting on Saturday, October 31, only on the MotorTrend App, NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure brings fans over the pit wall and into the thick of the action like few NASCAR programs have before. From the pandemic and NASCAR's reaction to it with the opening episode "Hit the Brakes," to the Bubba Wallace led conversation on racial equality in the second episode "We Stand United," (debuting Nov. 7) the seven-part docuseries examines the seismic events that have unfolded during the 2020 season.

But the show must go on, as they say, and the NASCAR Cup Series got back into action in record time in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, with races continuing on through the season finale at Phoenix on November 8 that will decide the Cup Series champion. Subsequent episodes of NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure will feature top drivers in the series going at it in their quest to bring home the title. You'll be changing tires, looking on from the Race Control booth, and peering inside the cars as drivers and teams navigate the new normal; all as the pressure builds and the chase whittles down to the final Championship Four duel.

Produced for the MotorTrend Group by NASCAR Productions, NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure has something for everyone, from huge NASCAR fans who will appreciate the behind-the-scenes access, to documentary buffs who should find the mix of action and stress of navigating the unparalleled nature of this season highly entertaining stuff. It all gets started on Halloween, so make sure to get yourself signed up to the MotorTrend App and START YOUR FREE TRIAL to experience NASCAR like you never have before.