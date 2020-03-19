We love a good car museum and the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California, is one of the best if you love French cars. Founder Peter Mullin started collecting cars several decades ago, with a uniquely strong interest in French cars, particularly of the Art Deco era. Today, the museum is full of rare Citroens, Bugattis, Renaults and Delahayes—so much so that exhibits rotate regularly because all of Mullin's cars won't fit in the museum at once. While the Mullin Automotive Museum is closed for the time being, its administrators are offering a free livestream of exhibits this Friday, March 20, on the Mullin Automotive Museum's Instagram app (@mullinmuseum).

The Mullin Automotive Museum opened in 2010 and includes not only cars, but also a sizeable collection of Art Deco-style furniture, art, and other memorabilia, some of it produced by members of the Bugatti family. Mullin has been instrumental in telling the story of the French automotive industry's rise, and the museum typically has more than just ultra-rare and expensive vehicles on display. There's even space for vehicles like the Renault 2CV, a 29-horsepower, two-cylinder economy car that helped put France's working class on wheels (we drove one, check it out).

muse

More Videos Rare Metals: the California Automobile Museum Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll

If there's one attribute that runs through the entire Mullin Automotive Museum collection, it's excellence in design. While the cars France produces today are fairly mainstream in their styling, that wasn't always the case. France was a hotbed of design activity between the First and Second World Wars, and coachbuilders like Figoni et Falaschi, Henri Chapron, and Saoutchik were in their heyday in the 1930s, styling cars without the massive restraints that later safety regulations imposed. That led to broad, sweeping fender lines, diminutive bumpers, and plenty of flashy chrome accents and wild hood ornaments in what is widely considered the golden age of automotive design.

Tune in on March 20 to the Mullin Automotive Museum free livestream at 7:00 AM Eastern time on the museum's Instagram page; follow @mullinmuseum to participate. Prendre plaisir!