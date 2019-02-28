Everything Goes Sideways on MotorTrend’s New Series “Drift This”

MotorTrend is making everything go sideways in the all-new series Drift This, premiering around the world on Wednesday, March 6, exclusively on the MotorTrend app and streaming service. (You can sign up for a free 14-day trial here!) Hosted by drifting pioneers Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck, Drift This explores how to make improbable vehicles—from a UPS-style truck to a stretch limousine to bumper cars—drift. Using creative engineering, custom fabrication, and pure, brute horsepower, Forsberg and Tuerck combine professional racing knowledge with creative insanity to make vehicles drift and, on occasion, blow one or two up in the process.

“Drift This pushes the boundaries of drifting by putting an unexpected, crowd pleasing twist on this popular automotive genre,” said MotorTrend Group’s vice president of development Mike Suggett. “Chris and Ryan are down-to-earth experts with the knowledge and skills to make all different types of vehicles do things you would never imagine. Drift This is the perfect addition to MotorTrend’s growing lineup of entertaining and empowering content.”

On every Drift This episode, Forsberg and Tuerck try to answer the question: Can professional racers make unique cars, trucks, or other vehicles drift? Both hosts are pioneers in drifting, a driving style in which—for those unfamiliar—a driver balances the throttle, brakes, and steering to make a vehicle hold a slide through a turn. Forsberg and Tuerck currently compete in the U.S. Formula Drift racing series, where Forsberg has won three championships.

On the first episode, “Deliver This!” Forsberg and Tuerck tackle the challenge of drifting a UPS-style delivery truck with more than 280,000 miles logged, an expiring engine, soggy tires, and no ignition key. Upon inspection, Forsberg and Tuerck lay out a plan to radically change the driving dynamics by upgrading parts across the vehicle, including a new engine. But, after three days of rebuilding the vehicle, will all that effort make it go sideways? Drift This premieres Wednesday, March 6—if you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up here so you don’t miss any of the action.