MotorTrend Makes Father’s Day Gift Shopping Easy

It's the same problem every year: June arrives, you start to plan the summer's events, then you have that stomach-drop-cold-sweat moment—"Oh, crap, Father's Day is just around the corner and I have no idea what to get for Dad!" And dads never make it easy on us; choosing a Father's Day gift is so arduous most people resort to the cliche—ties, fancy grooming products, gift cards, and the general tchotchkes that no one really wants or likes—but there is a better way. For a limited time, in honor of Father's Day, the MotorTrend App is only $3 a month.

Only $3 a month for the best all-automotive streaming service on the planet? We might be a little biased, but where else can you watch Top Gear America or Roadkill? Hint, those are MotorTrend App exclusives. Or catch up on Wheeler Dealers and Texas Metal. Dads like old-school and vintage stuff, too, so how does the original Speed Racer animated series and the most complete collection of BBC's Top Gear anywhere sound? Still doesn't feel like a good Father's Day gift? Well, just like you learned to trust your dad growing up, you'll have to trust us.

The Fathers of American Car Culture Started a Streaming Service

Back in 1948, a man named Robert E. Petersen started a little magazine you (or your dad) may have heard of: HOT ROD. A year later, he doubled down with our namesake, MotorTrend. Since 1948, car enthusiasts all over the world have trusted MotorTrend, HOT ROD, and many other brands in the family—Four Wheeler, Automobile, and Truck Trend, just to name a few—to bring them the most up-to-date and relevant information about cars and trucks and all the shenanigans people could get into with them.

As the decades have gone by, we've evolved with car culture around us. We started in-person events like HOT ROD Power Tour and Drag Week. We engage with our friends and fans on social media, but in 2012, the big light bulb went off—car shows created by people who actually like cars with good production value and no artificial drama. And it was a hit! Viewers all over the world fell in love with shows like Head2Head and Dirt Every Day, so we had to put them all in one easy place, the MotorTrend App.

The MotorTrend App for $3 a Month!

See all 10 photos See all 10 photos

Starting June 1, 2021, until June 30, 2021, all new subscribers can sign up for one year of the MotorTrend App for $3 a month, billed at $35.99 for the year. And you don't have to be a dad or sign up for your dad to take advantage of this amazing offer! All you have to do is click here on your desktop or mobile device. Important notes about the deal:

Includes a 7-day free trial

Only available to new subscribers

Sign up with this link

Not available through mobile apps

Only available in the U.S.

Only available June 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021

What to Watch on the MotorTrend App This Father's Day

See all 10 photos See all 10 photos

Great, you got your dad the perfect Father's Day gift, but he's never heard of any of our shows—where to start? We've got you covered there with a father-themed playlist of some of MotorTrend's best shows. If your dad likes restorations, he'll love Bitchin' Rides and Overhaulin'. If he prefers things a bit more crusty, Wheeler Dealers or Roadkill is the way to go. No matter what your dad likes to watch (or you, for that matter, take advantage of the $3/month deal while you can), there's something for everyone on the MotorTrend App, including Top Gear America and the upcoming new series Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew (streaming July 2) and Motor MythBusters coming soon!