There was a time when SUVs were little more than farm trucks and safari shuttles, but as automotive tastes have changed over the past few decades, demand for luxury SUVs has shot through the multi-pane panoramic glass roof. There are more luxury SUVs now than ever before, and even heritage luxury automakers Bentley and Rolls-Royce have joined the party, with others like Ferrari and Bugatti either on their way or considering it. (Or course, Lamborghini was already there 30 years ago.) For those with the deepest of pockets, we present the most luxurious SUVs money can buy, listed alphabetically. Not that the prices listed here are merely the points of entry—rest assured you can often spend, much, much more if you want to.

Audi Q8 | $68,395

The Q8 is Audi's new coupelike flagship SUV. It's lower and wider than the Q7, its three-row platform mate, but it seats five passengers instead of seven. The luxury-per-passenger ratio is strong with this one. Audi is the king of the techno-luxe interior, and the tech inside the Q8 is certainly among its best features. A new dual-screen infotainment system dominates the center stack and the driver is treated to Audi's impressive Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster. You can also get an Alcantara headliner, dual-pane glass, leather everything, ventilated massaging front seats, and four different wood trim options.

Bentley Bentayga | $165,000

The Bentayga initially impressed us with its new twin-turbo W-12 engine, 48-volt anti-roll system, and four off-road drive modes, and it struck us as both a proper Bentley and a real SUV. By "proper Bentley," we mean it's properly luxurious, of course. The Bentley hallmarks—quilted leather hides unmarred by the bites of insects, a small forest's worth of polished wood trim, knurled metal switchgear, a bottomless well of torque—they're all here. Plus you can option luxuries like a bottle cooler with crystal champagne flutes, a fingerprint-reading safe in the center console, and a six-figure Breitling dash clock with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's details like these that make the Bentayga one of the most luxurious vehicles on the road, period.

BMW X7 | $73,900

It was only a matter of time before BMW released a full-size three-row SUV. The X7 went on sale in early 2019, 20 years after BMW debuted its first SUV, the X5. It's based on the 7 Series, the marque's largest and fanciest sedan, and it's every bit as rich as you might imagine. The X7 comes standard with air suspension and adaptive dampers to ensure a smooth ride, and BMW's three-row is packed with luxury features. Ever wanted a carved glass shifter? The X7 has one. Gesture controls that allow you to adjust volume levels and more with a wave of the hand? You got it. Massive panoramic moonroof with embedded configurable LED lighting? As you wish.

Lincoln Navigator L Black Label | $99,595

Lincoln makes the most comfortable seats we've ever had the pleasure of sitting in. The optional front thrones in the Navigator are wrapped in thick, high-quality leather and boast a ludicrous 30 levels of adjustment. They're heated, they're cooled, they'll massage your back and bottom, and we want them as office chairs. Springing for the Navigator Black Label nets buyers the most luxurious SUV interior that money can buy from an American make. You can choose between Chalet, Destination, and Yacht Club themes, all of which offer exclusive upholstery options. Black Label owners also benefit from membership privileges including free anytime car washes, an annual detailing, and four complimentary service visits.

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class | $70,150

The Mercedes GLS is the S-Class of SUVs, and the S-Class has been arguably the best luxury car in the world for decades. The latest GLS—it's all-new for 2020—impressively capable off-road and its behavior on pavement is equally so. Both benefit from Mercedes E-Active Body Control, an optional suspension system that uses a combination of air springs and electrohydraulic dampers to individually control each corner of the vehicle. And of course, there's high-quality leather, intricate stitching, and tech everywhere. It also has heated, cooled, and massaging seats in the first and second rows. In the way-back third row, too, even those seats are heated and adjustable. And don't even begin to worry about USB charging ports; the GLS has more outlets than it has seats.

Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB | $208,200

Land Rover's line of luxury Range Rover vehicles consists of Evoque, Velar, Range Rover Sport, and the big-daddy Range Rover. But you haven't experienced the peak of the brand's luxury capabilities until you take a sit in a long-wheelbase Range Rover SVAutobiography. Yes, there are hides everywhere and open-pore-wood this and digital-touchscreen that but the real posh magic is in the back seat. Specifically, the Executive Class Comfort-Plus option. Forget heating your bum—these seats have a hot-stone-massage feature, plus heated armrests and calf rests! They also recline like a first-class airline seat. If your personal driver has something of a lead foot, spring for the 557-hp SVAutobiography Dynamic with its supercharged V-8.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan | $325,000

No list of luxury vehicles is complete without an entrant from Rolls-Royce, is it? The legendary luxury automaker would have been left off this list of the most luxurious SUVs a few years ago, when it only made coupes and sedans, but after driving the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it's obvious the newest Rolls deserves a spot. It has the requisite coach doors, and there's a Rolls-Royce umbrella tucked inside one. Not only are there champagne flutes and a bottle refrigerator, there are two Rolls-Royce highball glasses and a decanter for the limited-edition single-malt Scotch whiskey gifted to you by a member of the royal family. As far as luxurious SUVs go, the Cullinan is a masterpiece.

