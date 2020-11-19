After a decade, the delightfully anachronistic Morgan 3 Wheeler will say its goodbyes. Morgan revived this classic form factor in 2011, which was last produced in 1952 and superseded by the long-lived 4/4 Roadster (and its derivatives). That project was known internally as P101, and so to celebrate the end of the current 3 Wheeler's production run, the company's whipped up a P101 limited edition model.

First, why is the 3 Wheeler ending production? For one, its V-twin engine, an X-Wedge unit produced by S&S, will have its type approval expire and it appears that it won't be renewed. Without an engine supplier, Morgan will opt to cease production of the current iteration of the 3 Wheeler—a hint, perhaps, that a new 3 Wheeler with a different power plant might be in the future.

Now, let's take a closer look at the limited-edition P101 model, which Morgan will limit to just 33 models. Its most prominent detail is a translucent tonneau over the passenger seat, giving the P101 a striking asymmetrical look. It has a slightly yellow hue, looking aged or perhaps like something fitted to a Golden Era race car. Adding to the asymmetry, one exhaust pipe features a white ceramic coating, the other black.

Other details are heritage-inspired, like the solid "Aero-disc" wheels and large Hella spotlights. Several paint schemes are available, each celebrating a different retro theme: Belly Tank, Dazzleship, Aviator, and Race Car. It's apparent what most are an homage to, but if you're not familiar with World War I naval warfare, the "Dazzleship" graphics are a reference to "dazzle painting," an early form of camouflage intended to make it difficult for enemy ships to accurately target the vessel. The treatment looked incredible—and so does the Dazzleship 3 Wheeler—although the camo's effectiveness is debatable.

This special edition will be available in the U.S., as well as Europe, and pricing starts at £45,000 (roughly $59,500 at today's exchange rates)in the U.K. Morgan says that "bespoke" 3 Wheelers will continue to be produced alongside the P101 editions until production ends.